Private operators oppose Mo Bus service extension by Odisha Govt

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The All Odisha Bus Owners’ Association (AOBOA) has opposed the state government’s decision to launch Mo Bus service and buses under Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LAccMI) on new routes in the state.

The Housing and Urban Development department has launched Mo Bus services on new routes from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar to Puri and Cuttack. There are plans to launch the service in Keonjhar and Berhampur too.

In a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the association has appealed to reconsider the plans and stop extension of Mo Bus services for the interest of thousands of private bus operators and families dependent on these buses.

AOBOA claimed the Commerce and Transport Minister, during a meeting on October 26, had assured it to maintain the status-quo with regard to the operation of Mo Buses in the state.

Association general secretary Debendra Sahoo said it was also decided in the meeting that the Housing and Urban Development department would form a committee to take final decision on the extension of Mo Bus services in the state.

“Surprisingly, the department has launched the Mo Bus services from the airport to Puri and Cuttack without the consultation of the committee. There are also plans to launch the service in Keonjhar and Berhampur regions without any prior consultation, which is unethical,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The All Odisha Bus Owners’ Association (AOBOA) has opposed the state government’s decision to launch Mo Bus service and buses under Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LAccMI) on new routes in the state. The Housing and Urban Development department has launched Mo Bus services on new routes from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar to Puri and Cuttack. There are plans to launch the service in Keonjhar and Berhampur too. In a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the association has appealed to reconsider the plans and stop extension of Mo Bus services for the interest of thousands of private bus operators and families dependent on these buses. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); AOBOA claimed the Commerce and Transport Minister, during a meeting on October 26, had assured it to maintain the status-quo with regard to the operation of Mo Buses in the state. Association general secretary Debendra Sahoo said it was also decided in the meeting that the Housing and Urban Development department would form a committee to take final decision on the extension of Mo Bus services in the state. “Surprisingly, the department has launched the Mo Bus services from the airport to Puri and Cuttack without the consultation of the committee. There are also plans to launch the service in Keonjhar and Berhampur regions without any prior consultation, which is unethical,” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp