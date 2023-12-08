Single window panel nod to investments of Rs 4.8K crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state-level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) on Thursday approved 19 projects including Rungta’s paint manufacturing unit in Dhenkanal district with an investment of Rs 991 crore.

The meeting chaired by chief secretary Pradeep Jena also cleared the proposal of IMFA for setting up of ferrochrome plant of 2.2 lakh tonne production capacity and generation of 20 MW power from waste heat recovery boilers at an investment of Rs 977.43 crore in Jajpur district.

The projects cleared by the single window panel worth Rs 4,804.35 crore are in apparel and textiles, steel downstream, chemical, plastics, packaging, metal downstream, food and agro-processing, beverage and allied sectors, ferroalloys, IT infrastructure, renewable energy and infrastructure sectors.

Welspun Living has proposed to invest Rs 200 crore for setting up a textile facility in Kendrapara which will provide jobs to 2,000 people. Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited will set up a 10 lakh tonne steel service centre at Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur at an investment of Rs 735 crore. Summa Real Media Private Limited has planned to set up an IT infrastructure complex in Khurda at an investment of Rs 226.57 crore which is expected to accommodate 10,000 IT professionals.

Jindal Stainless is establishing a stainless steel service centre in JSL Stainless Steel Park, Jajpur, with Rs 150 crore investment while Crackers India Alloys is set to invest Rs 101.50 crore in setting up a 52,800 tonne steel casting mill and rolling mill with ancillary facilities in Barbil, Keonjhar.

Similarly, Envirocare Infrasolutions has offered to invest Rs 100 crore in Sundargarh to establish a mild steel strips and pipes manufacturing unit with a capacity of 2.88 lakh TPA each. In the chemical sector, Transnova Express India Pvt Ltd has proposed to invest Rs 120.39 crore in a chemical hub in Khurda.The project proponent plans to set up a bulk industrial chemical storage, re-packaging and handling facility.

Modulus Oleochem and Surfactants Pvt Ltd has offered to invest Rs 313.51 crore on a chemical manufacturing unit in Baliapal Industrial Estate, Balasore. Vaswani Steel is set to establish a 200 KLPD grain-based Ethanol plant, accompanied by a 5MW co-gen power plant in Nuapada, contributing significantly to agro-processing in the Biju Economic Corridor with an investment of Rs 237.80 crore.

Kaibalya Logistics Pvt Ltd invests has proposed to set up multi-modal inland container depot (ICD) in Mahakalapada block of Kendrapara district with an investment of Rs 110 crore which will provide infrastructure for food products, export processing, and customs clearing facilities. Dhansar Group initiated a private freight terminal (PFT) under PM Gati Shakti Multi Modal Terminal scheme in Sundargarh with Rs 90 crore investment.

