Three-year-old charred to death in illegal petrol shed fire

KENDRAPARA: A three-year-old child was charred to death and five others suffered burn injuries when a petrol container exploded near a wedding venue in a village under Kendrapara’s Pattamundai, on Thursday evening.

The injured included a 14-year-old boy who was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in a serious condition.

The incident took place in Badapada village under Pattamundai rural police limits at around 6.30 pm, hours before the marriage of a local resident.

Preliminary police investigation suggested the petrol was stored in a drum in thatched house which caught fire leading to the blast. The child, his family members and relatives were resting nearby and got caught in the flames.

Police sources said Ratnakar Mallick, a grocery shop owner, had stored the petrol for the marriage procession of his son. The inflammable substance was kept in a thatched house near the grocery store.

However, the hut apparently caught fire which triggered the blast of the petrol container as a result of which three-year-old Gulu Mallick, son of Papuni Mallick, was charred to death. All the five injured were rushed to the community health centre at Pattamundai. Later, 14-year-old Sipu Mallick was shifted to Cuttack.

Fire fighters rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control but not before it could burn down three more rooms and a tent erected for the marriage which was supposed to take place in the evening.

Exact reason behind the fire was yet to be ascertained. The wedding function had to be cancelled after the tragic incident. Police are investigating the case, IIC of Pattamundai police station Padmalaya Pradhan said.

