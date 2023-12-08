Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan reiterates demand for implementation of PM-USHA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday once again asked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to implement the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) in the state without further delay.

In his second letter on the issue within a span of five months, Pradhan reminded the chief minister that the Central scheme will continue till March 31, 2026 in continuation of the scheme of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).

“The PM-USHA scheme is an important step of the Central government towards implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020 to attain a higher level of access, equity and excellence in the states/UTs higher education system by prioritising the unreserved and undeserved areas,” the letter said.

Districts having low gross enrolment ratio (GER), higher scheduled categories population and left wing-affected areas should be the focus districts and PM-USHA aims at creating new institutions and also transforming existing one, Pradhan noted.

As per the scheme guidelines, the states are required to sign an MoU for onboarding the scheme for its implementation. Format for the MoUs was shared with states on June 24, 2023.“Signing of an MoU is a prerequisite for inclusion of your state for implementation of the scheme. However, an MoU is yet to be signed by the Odisha government,” he said.

Pradhan further informed that the process of submission of proposals for grants-in-aid under the PM-USHA scheme has already started through the dedicated portal launched on October 21, 2023.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday once again asked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to implement the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) in the state without further delay. In his second letter on the issue within a span of five months, Pradhan reminded the chief minister that the Central scheme will continue till March 31, 2026 in continuation of the scheme of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). “The PM-USHA scheme is an important step of the Central government towards implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020 to attain a higher level of access, equity and excellence in the states/UTs higher education system by prioritising the unreserved and undeserved areas,” the letter said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Districts having low gross enrolment ratio (GER), higher scheduled categories population and left wing-affected areas should be the focus districts and PM-USHA aims at creating new institutions and also transforming existing one, Pradhan noted. As per the scheme guidelines, the states are required to sign an MoU for onboarding the scheme for its implementation. Format for the MoUs was shared with states on June 24, 2023.“Signing of an MoU is a prerequisite for inclusion of your state for implementation of the scheme. However, an MoU is yet to be signed by the Odisha government,” he said. Pradhan further informed that the process of submission of proposals for grants-in-aid under the PM-USHA scheme has already started through the dedicated portal launched on October 21, 2023. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp