Vedanta Aluminium bags ‘Best Exporter Award’

Published: 08th December 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2023 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Vedanta Aluminium. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Leading aluminium producer Vedanta Aluminium has been conferred the ‘Best Exporter Award’ by the state government recently.

Industry, Energy and MSME minister Pratap Keshari Deb presented the award at the ‘Odisha State Export Awards’ function for Vedanta’s Jharsuguda-based smelter plant’s exceptional performance as the largest exporter of Odisha for two consecutive fiscal years 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Head of indirect taxation Ashok Kumar Patro and deputy head of taxation, direct and indirect, Karan Kumar Agarwal received the award on behalf of Vedanta Aluminium.

“I thank Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the Directorate of Export Promotion and Marketing for awarding us with the prestigious Best Exporter Award. Vedanta Aluminium has been a long-standing partner to state’s socio-economic advancement with substantial contributions towards the state’s GDP, employment, and quality of life,” said COO aluminium business Sunil Gupta.

He said the Jharsuguda smelters play a pivotal role, single-handedly producing over one-third of India’s aluminium, bolstering the state government’s ‘Make in Odisha’ initiative.“We take great pride in being Odisha’s partner in progress, committed to leveraging our assets to establish the state as a global hub for aluminium production,” Gupta said.Vedanta Aluminium, Jharsuguda had also received the coveted award in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

