VK Pandian instructs officials to keep Daya pollution free

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian on Thursday asked authorities concerned to ensure Daya river remains free of pollution.

Chairing a high-level meeting, the 5T chairman directed the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take immediate steps in this regard. He said Daya river gets polluted as Gangua nullah, which carries the capital city’s waste water, flows into it.

As per the chief minister’s office (CMO), it was decided at the meeting that a treatment plant with advanced technology will be constructed by WATCO at the confluence of Daya and Gangua to purify the river water. With dumping of waste and release of untreated water in storm water channels, Gangua nullah gets highly polluted. As a result, pollution in Daya river is getting worse in the capital city, Pandian said.

He asked agencies including the Urban Development department, BMC, WATCO and OSPCB to take action in this regard.Besides, it was decided to make it mandatory to connect contaminated water of various institutions in BMC area with the sewerage line. Pandian also directed authorities to create awareness so that all houses of BMC can be connected to the sewerage line as soon as possible.

He said sewerage work is being carried out in various areas by WATCO in the capital city. People will not face much difficulties if different agencies work in a coordinated manner. The 5T chairman also asked different agencies to expedite sewerage work and complete it within the time frame.He further asked IDCO, OSPCB and BMC to conduct regular inspection of different industries operating in the state capital to ensure proper treatment of their waste and water.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian on Thursday asked authorities concerned to ensure Daya river remains free of pollution. Chairing a high-level meeting, the 5T chairman directed the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take immediate steps in this regard. He said Daya river gets polluted as Gangua nullah, which carries the capital city’s waste water, flows into it. As per the chief minister’s office (CMO), it was decided at the meeting that a treatment plant with advanced technology will be constructed by WATCO at the confluence of Daya and Gangua to purify the river water. With dumping of waste and release of untreated water in storm water channels, Gangua nullah gets highly polluted. As a result, pollution in Daya river is getting worse in the capital city, Pandian said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He asked agencies including the Urban Development department, BMC, WATCO and OSPCB to take action in this regard.Besides, it was decided to make it mandatory to connect contaminated water of various institutions in BMC area with the sewerage line. Pandian also directed authorities to create awareness so that all houses of BMC can be connected to the sewerage line as soon as possible. He said sewerage work is being carried out in various areas by WATCO in the capital city. People will not face much difficulties if different agencies work in a coordinated manner. The 5T chairman also asked different agencies to expedite sewerage work and complete it within the time frame.He further asked IDCO, OSPCB and BMC to conduct regular inspection of different industries operating in the state capital to ensure proper treatment of their waste and water. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp