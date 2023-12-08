Home States Odisha

Youths dare selfies with giant crocodile in  Kendrapara

The crocodile did not show aggression  but that does not mean, anyone and everyone will go close and disturb the animal, wildlife enthusiasts reacted to the posts.

Published: 08th December 2023 09:35 AM

A youth posing with the crocodile near Gobari river creek | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: In a daring yet perilous incident, some youths of Daharaganda village under Marsaghai block in Kendrapara district were seen posing for selfies close to a saltwater crocodile near the Gobari river bank on Wednesday.

The photographs which were uploaded on social media went viral but simultaneously drew criticism from wildlife enthusiasts. The crocodile did not show aggression  but that does not mean, anyone and everyone will go close and disturb the animal, they reacted to the posts.

The villagers expressed surprise at the crocodile’s presence as the river Gobari is 80 kilometre from Bhitarkanika National Park.They alleged that the crocodile population saturation in the park leads to their migration to distant villages and water bodies. As per forest officials, Bhitarkanika’s water bodies harbour 1793 crocodiles as per the latest census.

“Nobody has the right to  disturb animals in their natural habitat. While sighting a crocodile on the river bank can be exciting, it is crucial that we do not provoke the animals,” said forest range officer of Bhitarkanika Manas Das.

Six persons including a 10-year-old boy were killed in separate attacks by estuarine  crocodiles in the district and its nearby areas  in  between June and August 2023 due to which the Forest department erected around 120 barricades  in the rivers and urged the locals to take bath only in barricaded areas, Das further stated.

