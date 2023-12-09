Jeypore RCMS under scanner over IT mess 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The regional cooperative marketing societies (RCMS) of Jeypore has come under the scanner of deputy registrar of cooperative societies (DRCS) after irregularities in functioning came to light.

Sources said the RCMS is engaged in supplying fertilisers to farmers during both rabi and kharif seasons. However, RCMS president Sukant Tripathy alleged that the official works were not being conducted satisfactorily. He also informed that the Income Tax department had few days back reportedly imposed a penalty of `54 lakh for not furnishing the IT returns.

Tripathy apprised the matter to the Cooperative department demanding a proper inquiry into the matter. Accordingly, the department asked the Jeypore DRCS to conduct an inquiry and submit a report on the issue.

Jeypore DRCS Bhimsen Sahoo said the inquiry has been initiated and will take a few more days. “The RCMS is running with six temporary staff and one permanent staff and has a governing body to check the activities from time to time,” he added.

