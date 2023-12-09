Home States Odisha

Jeypore RCMS under scanner over IT mess 

Jeypore DRCS Bhimsen Sahoo said the inquiry has been initiated and will take a few more days.

Published: 09th December 2023 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2023 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

income tax, income tax department

For representational purposes (File photo)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The regional cooperative marketing societies (RCMS) of Jeypore has come under the scanner of deputy registrar of cooperative societies (DRCS) after irregularities in functioning came to light.

Sources said the RCMS is engaged in supplying fertilisers to farmers during both rabi and kharif seasons. However, RCMS president Sukant Tripathy alleged that the official works were not being conducted satisfactorily. He also informed that the Income Tax department had few days back reportedly imposed a penalty of `54 lakh for not furnishing the IT returns.

Tripathy apprised the matter to the Cooperative department demanding a proper inquiry into the matter. Accordingly, the department asked the Jeypore DRCS to conduct an inquiry and submit a report on the issue. 

Jeypore DRCS Bhimsen Sahoo said the inquiry has been initiated and will take a few more days. “The RCMS is running with six temporary staff and one permanent staff and has a governing body to check the activities from time to time,” he added.    

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
regional cooperative marketing societies Jeypore Income Tax department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp