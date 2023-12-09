Sundargarh tomato growers fear losses after bad weather

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: After days of cloudy weather and rains, fear of heavy losses has gripped tomato growers of Nuagaon and other blocks in the Sundargarh district.

Besides Nuagaon, the inclement weather has damaged standing tomato crops in harvesting conditions in Lahunipada, Kutra, Tangarpali and Gurundia blocks.

Farmer of Nuagaon Sukra Xalxo said tomato cultivation was taken up on a large scale in around 15 gram panchayats of the block including Nuagaon, Khuntagaon, Barilepta, Sorda, Teterkela, Chitapedi and Bagdega. Tomato plants sown during September and October have now reached the harvesting stage.

Tomato crops on hundreds of acres in scattered farm plots have started to rot following the bad weather, he claimed.

Another farmer Deba Mahato said affected farmers have started to salvage whatever they can and sell tomatoes at throwaway prices. Before the inclement weather, tomato was being sold at Rs 30-Rs 40 per kg by local farmers.

“Initial water-logging in farm fields could have damaged other vegetable crops including cauliflower, cow-pea, cabbage and brinjal. However, the accumulated water was subsequently drained out due to high land. With the weather condition improving from Friday, fear of disease and pest attack to standing vegetable crops has also been minimised,” Mahato added.

Incidentally, just a few months back, tomato price at Rourkela markets had reached Rs 160 to Rs 180 per kg due to the unavailability of local produce. The price cooled down to Rs 50 per kg only after tomatoes arrived from adjacent Jharkhand.

Deputy director of horticulture, Sundargarh Sukanta Nayak said, “We are expecting damage reports in a few days. As per preliminary information, damage to tomato crops was below 33 per cent.”

Meanwhile, almost all 17 blocks of Sundargarh have reported damage to harvested paddy crops stacked in farm fields due to rain. The harvested crops have been discoloured and developed sprouting.

Chief district agriculture officer Harihar Nayak said teams of Agriculture and Revenue departments are likely to submit reports on paddy crop damage in a couple of days.

