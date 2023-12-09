Home States Odisha

Youth held for sexually assaulting 3-year-old in Odisha

Dhada was given a sound thrashing by the villagers.

Published: 09th December 2023 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2023 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Tension gripped the Soro area after a 21-year-old man was allegedly caught assaulting a minor girl sexually at Adanga Bazaar here on Friday. 

The accused is Maheswar Dhada who is the neighbour of the 3-year-old survivor. Sources said at around 8 am, the girl was playing in front of her house when Dhada arrived on the spot. He asked her about the whereabouts of her parents. When the girl informed him that they had gone to the field to work, the accused lured her with a packet of kurkure. He took the minor to the backyard of the house and reportedly assaulted her sexually.

When the girl started to scream, neighbours rushed to her house and found the accused in a compromising position. Dhada was given a sound thrashing by the villagers.

On being informed, Soro police rushed to the village and rescued the accused from the clutches of angry locals. Later, the girl’s parents complained to Dhada in the police station.

Soro IIC Prabhanshu Sekhar Mishra said that based on the complaint, a case was registered under sections 376 (A), and 376 (B) of the IPC with r/w section 6 of the POCSO Act. “The accused confessed to his crime during interrogation. He will be produced in POCSO court at Balasore on Saturday,” Mishra added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adanga Bazaar sexually assault

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp