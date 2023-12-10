Home States Odisha

Forest officials contemplate to tranquilise elephant

A specialised team from Nandankanan has reached the Bantala forest range to assess the situation and explore options for tranquilising the tusker, which is currently in the Saradhapur reserve forest. 

By Express News Service

ANGUL: In the aftermath of a lone tusker claiming two lives in separate Angul villages on Friday, Forest department authorities are considering to tranquilise it.

Angul DFO Vivek Kumar stated, “A four-member expert team from Nandankanan arrived in Bantala jungle, assessing the possibility of tranquilising the lone tusker. A final decision is pending as the team is closely monitoring the elephant’s behaviour. A decision is expected within a day or two.” 

Compensation procedures for the victims’ families are underway. The tusker entered into Saradhapur village and killed Guru Naik and later Ainthu Pradhan in Chheliapada, sparking outrage among locals who have demanded protective measures such as solar fencing. 

Bantala range in Angul forest division has witnessed a surge in human deaths this year due to elephant encounters. Responding to the escalating elephant-human conflicts, the state government has allocated Rs 4.65 crore to the range to implement measures aimed at mitigating the threat further.

