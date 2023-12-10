Mahua Moitra compromised security of important institution: Kiran Bedi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Saturday said Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra had compromised the security of an important institution by sharing the login credentials of Parliament website.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of Devi Awards instituted by The New Indian Express here on Saturday, she said, “As an MP, only she has the right to use it, nobody else. This stood compromised and she has admitted it. You and I cannot decide whether the ethics committee of the Parliament has the power or not to expel her. Let’s leave it to legal experts.”

When asked about allegations that Moitra was not given a fair hearing, she said it was one side of the story and there was another side too. “Let both sides of the story be examined by the legal pundits. Whether she could be forgiven or it leads to an expulsion is for the legal pundits to decide,” she said.

On the women’s reservation bill, she said, it is not just reservation, women have to like being in politics.

“Politics has to become likeable. The use of foul language, false accusations and violence in politics actually dissuade and demotivate women from joining politics. Every woman is not willing to accept this. We have to clean up politics and make it dignified for women and less expensive. Naturally, it will lead to more women joining politics,” she said.

Presenting the Devi Awards to 12 women achievers of Odisha, Bedi said the biggest quality of women is empathy and their strength is emotional intelligence. Both combined, they can achieve greatest of feats and overcome all challenges in life.

The Devi Awards were given to agriculture scientist Swati Nayak, weaver and entrepreneur Sukanti Meher, textile researcher Pankaja Sethi, social entrepreneur Rosalin Patasani Mishra, artisan Ramita Singh, eminent educationist Susmita Bagchi, filmmaker Lipika Singh Darai, writer Gayatribala Panda, educationist Mona Lisa Bal, Jharsuguda collector Aboli Sunil Naravane, heritage conservationists and entrepreneurs Mrinalika Bhanj Deo and Akshita Bhanj Deo.

Mahua compromised the security of imp institution: Kiran Bedi

In an interaction with senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai during the presentation ceremony of the 25th edition of Devi Awards, the former Lt Governor of Puducherry said that she would not have become what she is without the challenges she faced in her life. “I am glad that I was challenged so many times in my career. These things helped me become what I am in life today,” Bedi said.

Bedi, the first woman IPS officer of India, said her sports background also immensely helped her overcome the challenges faced by her in life. A champion of women education, Bedi said that learning is never complete without sports. “Even if we do not have a playground, we should take them out for cycling, trekking and other outdoor activities,” she said and added that only books will not educate a person.

The former IPS officer also said that every person should develop spiritual quotient to lead a meaningful life. “Every person should develop spiritual quotient to lead a meaningful life. If you remain human inside and listen to your inner voice, conscience and when you are not living at the cost of others, that is spiritual quotient,” she said.

Bedi, editorial director of the New Indian Express Prabhu Chawla and resident editor of TNIE Bhubaneswar Siba Mohanty gave away the awards. Chief executive officer of TNIE Lakshmi Menon was present.

