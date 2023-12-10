Man beheads wife for failing to serve food 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Shockwaves spread in the Banigochha area on Saturday after a man allegedly beheaded his wife for the delay in serving him food at Kankanamendi village in Nayagarh’s Dasapalla block on Saturday.

The accused is 35-year-old Arjun Bagha, a daily wager by profession. Arjun killed his wife Dharitri (30) after she reportedly failed to serve him lunch on time.

Sources said Arjun returned home after work in the afternoon and asked his wife to serve him food. As Dharitri was busy feeding her infant son, she asked him to wait. However, a hungry Arjun lost his cool and started to verbally abuse her. Soon, a heated argument broke out between the couple.

The quarrel turned ugly after Arjun became furious and attacked Dharitri with a sharp weapon. He killed his wife by beheading her. He then packed her severed head in a sack and reached Banigochha police station. After confessing to his crime, he surrendered before the cops. Police arrested Arjun and immediately rushed to Kankanamendi village for investigation. The headless body of Dharitri was seized and sent to the local hospital for postmortem. Further investigation is underway, said Banigochha IIC Laxman Dandasena.

