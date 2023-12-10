Orissa HC directs govt to construct more jails 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday asked the state government to take a policy decision on constructing more jails to tackle the problem of overcrowding and other issues in prisons.

While expressing concern over the state of affairs after amicus curiae Gautam Mishra drew attention to the condition in the jails of the state, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman observed, “It is high time that the state takes prompt corrective measures at the earliest. A policy decision on the part of the state government is required to be taken, so far as the construction of sub-jails, special jails or district jails in different locations is concerned, as per the requirement owing to the commission of a crime in the locality.”

The bench observed, “As such, the UTPs are facing a lot of difficulties because of overcrowding. That apart, the jails or sub-jails in most of the places were constructed much before bifurcation of the districts, but due to growth in population as well as crime, it is highly essential to have new sub-jails, special jails or district jails in different locations, so that the overcrowding can be managed by shifting the convicts and UTPs to the nearby jails.”

The court was hearing a PIL on overcrowding and other problems in jails of the state. The bench posted the matter to December 21 for further consideration while seeking from the state government response on the issue on affidavit by then.

The bench also directed the district legal services authorities to take adequate steps and also visit the jails frequently and periodically to get feedback as to how the convicts and UTPs are being treated and whether or not they have been provided with minimum basic facilities like food, shelter and clothing, besides ascertaining the behaviour of the authorities towards them.

