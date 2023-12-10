Home States Odisha

Orissa HC directs govt to construct more jails 

The bench posted the matter to December 21 for further consideration while seeking from the state government response on the issue on affidavit by then. 

Published: 10th December 2023 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2023 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court. (File photo)

Orissa High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court on Friday asked the state government to take a policy decision on constructing more jails to tackle the problem of overcrowding and other issues in prisons.

While expressing concern over the state of affairs after amicus curiae Gautam Mishra drew attention to the condition in the jails of the state, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman observed, “It is high time that the state takes prompt corrective measures at the earliest. A policy decision on the part of the state government is required to be taken, so far as the construction of sub-jails, special jails or district jails in different locations is concerned, as per the requirement owing to the commission of a crime in the locality.” 

The bench observed, “As such, the UTPs are facing a lot of difficulties because of overcrowding. That apart, the jails or sub-jails in most of the places were constructed much before bifurcation of the districts, but due to growth in population as well as crime, it is highly essential to have new sub-jails, special jails or district jails in different locations, so that the overcrowding can be managed by shifting the convicts and UTPs to the nearby jails.”  

The court was hearing a PIL on overcrowding and other problems in jails of the state. The bench posted the matter to December 21 for further consideration while seeking from the state government response on the issue on affidavit by then. 

The bench also directed the district legal services authorities to take adequate steps and also visit the jails frequently and periodically to get feedback as to how the convicts and UTPs are being treated and whether or not they have been provided with minimum basic facilities like food, shelter and clothing, besides ascertaining the behaviour of the authorities towards them.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Jails construction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp