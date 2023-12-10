Home States Odisha

Pradhan’s appeal for ‘Viksit Bharat’

Published: 10th December 2023 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2023 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan. (File photo)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to people to join hands for the formation of ‘Viksit Bharat’ in the next 25 years, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here on Saturday.

Addressing the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ at Malgund in Sambalpur’s Maneswar block, Pradhan said, “To build a developed India, we must contribute according to our capabilities. We need to strive for progress in our respective fields and unite to shape the vision of a developed India.”

He further said in the new education policy, the Class X and XII board exams will be held twice every year from the next academic session to relieve children from examination stress. This apart, the priority will be on developing new textbooks for children. Besides, from Class VI to XII, skill training will be included in the curriculum. He also appealed to students to contribute their best to the creation of a developed nation.

