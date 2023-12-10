Home States Odisha

Social scientist flags regional TFR variation in Odisha

“While TFR in 35 per cent of districts of Odisha will be 1 pc, in some like Rayagada and Nabarangpur, it will be more than 2.1 pc by 2035,” he said.  

Published: 10th December 2023 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2023 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Baby, infertility

Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Renowned social scientist Prof Amitabh Kundu expressed concern over the regional variation of the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) in Odisha. 

Delivering a lecture on ‘Talk on demographic transition: Challenges and opportunities in Odisha’, organised by the Department of Geography, Ravenshaw University on Friday, he said, “While TFR in 35 per cent of districts of Odisha will be 1 pc, in some like Rayagada and Nabarangpur, it will be more than 2.1 pc by 2035,” he said.  

The southern region of Odisha has a higher child dependency ratio compared to the northern and coastal regions. Kundu narrated the many theories and models that are not fit for explaining changes in TFR, which is much lower than the national average.

The social scientist encouraged young researchers to work on Odisha, its trajectory of economic growth and demographic characteristics and to solve the puzzle of declining TFR which contradicts several existing theories and models available in social sciences. The conference was presided over by the head of the department Prof Sibabrata Das. 
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Prof Amitabh Kundu Total Fertility Rate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp