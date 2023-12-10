State government expands ‘Advika’ as scheme to cover adolescent boys

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three years after launching Advika as a programme for adolescent girls, the state government has converted it into a scheme this month.

While the programme was primarily targeted towards girls, the scheme ‘Advika: I am Unique’ will focus on empowering adolescent boys too. It will attempt to bridge the gender disparity between girls and boys in the 10-19 years age group and will be implemented through the Anganwadi centres across the state.

Commissioner-cum-secretary of the Women and Child Development department Shubha Sarma has asked collectors of all districts to develop a comprehensive database of adolescents which will serve as a foundational resource for the implementation of the scheme.

Through the scheme, the department aims to empower them with essential life skills (digital literacy, career guidance, employability, skill development) to make informed decisions during their formative years and address issues like school dropouts, child labour and child marriages.

The secretary informed that under the scheme, adolescent clubs will be formed at block and district levels consisting of ‘Sakhi-Sahelis’ and ‘Sakha-Bandhus’ for participating in Advika activities. Adolescent girls between 10 and 14 years of age will be recognised as peer leaders ‘Sakhi’ and those in the 15-19 age bracket as ‘Sahelis’. Similarly, boys in these age groups will be identified as ‘Sakhas’ and ‘Bandhus’. The groups will be organised as an adolescent network at the district level.

Every Saturday will be observed at Advika Divas when life skill education will be imparted to adolescents at all anganwadis by Anganwadi workers, teachers and child protection officials. Boys will be sensitised on their role in breaking gender stereotypes and harmful social norms.

As far as employability is concerned, the district administrations will facilitate short-term job-oriented skill training for adolescents in the age group of 17 to 19 through ORMAS/OLM, DDU-GKY, World Skill Centre and other government ITIs.

