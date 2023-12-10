Tribal students trek 20 km to meet collector, allege abuse and bad food

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a distressing incident, 14 students from a residential school for tribals trekked over 20 km to meet the Rayagada collector, alleging mismanagement and abuse in the school.

The students from the Bada Raising school in the Rayagada district scaled the school’s boundary wall at 3 am on the day and started walking to the collectorate. However, since the collector was not present, they conveyed their grievances to the additional social welfare officer Malay Ranjan Chinara.

The students alleged that the headmaster, Biswamitra Suna, frequently abused them physically over trivial matters. They also complained about the substandard food served to them in the hostel. “If we protest against these situations, we are punished,” they further alleged.

After being assured of a thorough investigation by the officer, the students returned. The students later met Tribal Welfare Minister Jagannath Saraka at Circuit House, detailing their concerns about negligence in the hostel and alleged physical and verbal abuse by the headmaster.

“The teacher teaches in Telugu medium which is difficult for us to understand. But even though we have been complaining for the last four years about the abuse and mismanagement, nothing is being done to redress our issues,” the students alleged.

After hearing them, Saraka offered them breakfast and assured a comprehensive investigation into the matter. Incidentally the headmaster too reached the collector’s office but faced resistance.

