Woman held for killing mother-in-law

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Baranga police on Friday arrested a 22-year-old woman for allegedly beating her mother-in-law to death over a dispute recently. The accused, Saraswati Sahoo, is four months pregnant. The deceased is 60-year-old Suchitra Sahoo.

Additional DCP Anil Mishra said police filed an FIR based on the complaint of the deceased’s brother Hrusikesh Srichandan. Mishra said on December 5, Saraswati and Suchitra were alone at home as the former’s husband Saroj had gone to his sister’s house in Berhampur and stayed the night there.

Since Saraswati was pregnant, Suchitra offered to sleep with her in her bedroom. However, later in the night, the duo had an altercation as Saraswati wanted the room’s lights to be completely turned off while Suchitra preferred the other way round.

While the argument eventually seemed to die down and the duo went to sleep, Saraswati, in a bid to seek revenge, woke up again in the middle of the night and began hitting Suchitra with an iron rod kept near the bed.

“A tussle ensued between the duo during which the accused reportedly bit the deceased’s elbow. The accused had also sustained some injuries on her hands and face in the process,” Mishra said adding, the victim later succumbed due to profuse bleeding from her head.

Police have seized the incriminating weapon and the blood-stained clothes which the accused had worn on the day of the incident, Mishra said. “She was produced in court on Saturday,” he added.

