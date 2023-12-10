Women protest movement of vehicles carrying sand

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Protesting the bad condition of the local road, the womenfolk of Markanpur and Basudevpur villages under the Jajpur block stopped the movement of sand-laden vehicles on Friday.

The agitating women erected a bamboo fence to block the Jajpur-Singhpur road near Kamalpur to lodge their protest. They alleged that despite repeated complaints, the district administration was not taking any step to stop the movement of sand-laden vehicles on the road.

The irate women claimed hundreds of vehicles carrying sand from Budha and Kharasrota rivers are plying on the road every day. As a result, the newly-constructed road-cum-embankment has been damaged, resulting in frequent accidents.

“The Jajpur-Singhpur road is the lifeline of people residing in the riverside villages. However, the road has been badly damaged due to incessant plying of sand-laden trucks, hyvas and tractors. At least six youths of our village have met with accidents and suffered injuries due to the bad road condition in the last couple of months,” alleged Mandakini, an agitator.

Due to the protest, hundreds of sand-laden vehicles were stranded on the road. The agitators even stopped the vehicle of Speaker Pramila Mallik who was going to her Assembly constituency Binjharpur on Saturday.

Contacted, Jajpur tehsildar Jyotikanta Bhujabal said, “As per the government order, we don’t have the power to deal with mining and mineral cases.” Despite repeated attempts, Jajpur collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore could not be contacted for comment.

