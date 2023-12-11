After BJD, Congress MLA too demands high-level probe into Baliyatra irregularities

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A day after ruling BJD leader and former Barabati-Cuttack MLA Debasish Samantaray came down on Cuttack Municipal Corporation(CMC) authorities for alleged irregularities and corruption in conducting the Baliyatra, Congress’ Barabati-Cuttack legislator Mohammad Moquim demanded a high-level probe into the matter within seven days.

Addressing mediapersons here on Sunday, Moquim said generally, Baliyatra is organized by the Culture department in association with Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) and CMC. But, for the last two years, the civic body has almost taken over.

This has led to allegations of irregularities as there are no guidelines to check the expenditure of taxpayers’ money on the fair. “It is unfortunate that the CMC once again awarded tenders to some particular agencies, which have been under scanner for substandard work,” said Moquim.

The chairman of CMC’s Public Works Standing Committee had said he should not be held responsible if the agencies fail to carry out the works assigned to them properly. Turning a deaf ear to his words works amounting to crores of rupees were awarded to the agencies which embezzled huge sums. Not only the Opposition Congress and BJP but the ruling BJD corporators too are disgruntled, alleged Moquim. “If the state government fails to conduct a high-level probe and release it within seven days, Congress will stage a mass agitation in front of the CMC office,” warned Moquim.

Samantray on Saturday had said as both the ruling BJD and Opposition corporators are alleging massive irregularities and corruption in the conduct of the fair, a probe should be initiated and its report made public to maintain transparency.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CUTTACK: A day after ruling BJD leader and former Barabati-Cuttack MLA Debasish Samantaray came down on Cuttack Municipal Corporation(CMC) authorities for alleged irregularities and corruption in conducting the Baliyatra, Congress’ Barabati-Cuttack legislator Mohammad Moquim demanded a high-level probe into the matter within seven days. Addressing mediapersons here on Sunday, Moquim said generally, Baliyatra is organized by the Culture department in association with Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) and CMC. But, for the last two years, the civic body has almost taken over. This has led to allegations of irregularities as there are no guidelines to check the expenditure of taxpayers’ money on the fair. “It is unfortunate that the CMC once again awarded tenders to some particular agencies, which have been under scanner for substandard work,” said Moquim.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The chairman of CMC’s Public Works Standing Committee had said he should not be held responsible if the agencies fail to carry out the works assigned to them properly. Turning a deaf ear to his words works amounting to crores of rupees were awarded to the agencies which embezzled huge sums. Not only the Opposition Congress and BJP but the ruling BJD corporators too are disgruntled, alleged Moquim. “If the state government fails to conduct a high-level probe and release it within seven days, Congress will stage a mass agitation in front of the CMC office,” warned Moquim. Samantray on Saturday had said as both the ruling BJD and Opposition corporators are alleging massive irregularities and corruption in the conduct of the fair, a probe should be initiated and its report made public to maintain transparency. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp