Koraput district shivers as mercury plummets

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Cold wave has gripped various parts of Koraput district, impacting both hilly and plain areas since Friday night.

Contrary to the usual pattern, this year’s cold weather condition was delayed from November to the first week of December, due to the influence of cyclonic rains disrupting the normal weather conditions.

However, starting Friday night, the night temperatures plummeted, reaching as low as 10 degrees Celsius in Pottangi, Nandapur, Semiliguda, Laxmipur, Dasmantpur, Koraput and Semiliduga pockets. Even the plains of the Jeypore region experienced a drop, recording a night temperature of 12 degrees Celsius. Typically, Koraput witnesses a considerable decrease in day and night temperatures from November to February.

Ranjan Dash, a green activist from Koraput, said, “This year, we missed the chill weather conditions throughout November, and we are eagerly awaiting a good winter in the coming days.” Notably, the district attracts maximum tourists from November to February, seeking to experience the cold weather conditions that are a characteristic feature of the region during these months.

