Oldest homoeopathy dispensary in Sambalpur to be shifted to new location

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The oldest homoeopathy dispensary in Sambalpur city, which has been functioning in the Peer Baba Chowk area since 1987, is likely to be shifted to a new location in the city.

In a recent letter by the Sambalpur Zilla Parishad, the hospital authorities have been asked to vacate the premises, which belongs to the district administration.

District homoeopathy medical officer (DHMO), Sambalpur, Rajkumar Naik confirmed to have received the letter and said, “The homoeopathy dispensary besides the office of the DHMO and office of the district ayurvedic medical officer operates from this building which is a property of the Sambalpur Zilla Parishad. We have requested the district administration to allocate of land to relocate the whole set-up. At least three acre of land is required for the purpose.”

In 2021, the hospital was relocated to Majhipali where the Homoeopathy College was functioning.

However, due to the increasing inflow of patients, a homoeopathy dispensary continued operating from the old building at Peer Baba Chowk.

Now after the letter to vacate the building, the dispensary needs to be relocated. Being the oldest, a large number of people are dependent on the dispensary. Thus the locals are now demanding to shift the dispensary somewhere within the city area so that it is easily accessible to them.

