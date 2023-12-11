Revamp of radiographer cadre on cards

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Owing to the rise in the number of public health facilities and patient load in government hospitals, the state government has decided to restructure the pay of the Odisha radiographer service cadre.

In a notification, the Health and Family Welfare Department said out of the sanctioned strength of 695 base-level posts of radiographers in the scale of pay of Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 (level-7 under ORSP Rules, 2017), 40 will stand abolished instead of the creation of 479 posts at different levels in the cadre hierarchy leaving 655 posts at the base level.

The existing 26 posts of senior radiographer at the pay level-9 will be re-designated as senior radiographer level-II. In addition to this, 296 posts of senior radiographer level II at the same pay level will be created taking the total number of posts to 322 which is the first promotional hierarchy.

Sources said, the state government will create 136 more posts of senior radiographer level-I at pay level-10, which is the second promotional hierarchy and 46 posts of radiation safety officer at pay level-11, which is the third promotional hierarchy. Similarly, one post of assistant director at pay level-12 will also be created soon. After the new posts are created, the total cadre strength will be 1,160.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Owing to the rise in the number of public health facilities and patient load in government hospitals, the state government has decided to restructure the pay of the Odisha radiographer service cadre. In a notification, the Health and Family Welfare Department said out of the sanctioned strength of 695 base-level posts of radiographers in the scale of pay of Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 (level-7 under ORSP Rules, 2017), 40 will stand abolished instead of the creation of 479 posts at different levels in the cadre hierarchy leaving 655 posts at the base level. The existing 26 posts of senior radiographer at the pay level-9 will be re-designated as senior radiographer level-II. In addition to this, 296 posts of senior radiographer level II at the same pay level will be created taking the total number of posts to 322 which is the first promotional hierarchy.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources said, the state government will create 136 more posts of senior radiographer level-I at pay level-10, which is the second promotional hierarchy and 46 posts of radiation safety officer at pay level-11, which is the third promotional hierarchy. Similarly, one post of assistant director at pay level-12 will also be created soon. After the new posts are created, the total cadre strength will be 1,160. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp