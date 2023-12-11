Home States Odisha

Traffic restrictions in Cuttack for 32 days owing to construction of box drain 

As the administration is set to dismantle the Buxi Bazaar-Barapathar bridge and the bridge at Bajrakabati Road, the traffic restrictions will come into force from Monday

Published: 11th December 2023 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2023 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Commissionerate Police has imposed traffic restrictions in certain areas of Cuttack City for 32 days to facilitate the dismantling of two old bridges and the construction of a box drain.

As the administration is set to dismantle the Buxi Bazaar-Barapathar bridge and the bridge at Bajrakabati Road, the traffic restrictions will come into force from Monday. As per a public notice issued by the police, no three/ four wheelers shall be allowed to proceed towards Buxi Bazaar from Jail Road.

The vehicles shall have to take an alternate route to reach the destination or may take Buxi Bazaar GPO, Kesharpur, and Seminary Chhak route and then take a right turn to reach Jail Road and vice-versa. Only two-wheelers are allowed to ply via Jail Road to Bara Pathar-Buxi Bazaar route.

Plying of heavy vehicles, tractors, and school buses is completely prohibited through the Bara Pathar culvert during the reconstruction period, stated the notice. Similarly, as per the traffic diversion plan for Bajarakabati culvert, the plying of heavy vehicles, tractors and school buses has been completely prohibited through Dolomundai via Bajrakabati Road towards Ranihat side during the box drain construction period.

The traffic diversion for the dismantling of two old bridges and reconstruction of the box drain at Buxi Bazaar and Bajarakabati has been approved for 32 days till January 10, 2024.

