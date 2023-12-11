Tusker attack: Narla range officer dies in line of duty

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: In a tragic incident, the forest range officer of Narla who was driving away a herd of elephants from near the villages succumbed after being fatally wounded by a tusker on Sunday morning.

Prashant Palo who died in the line of duty was leading a special forest team near Ampada of Tulapada village under Narla block when the incident took place. The 56-year-old forest officer was charged by a tusker before being trampled. Forest personnel rescued Palo and took him to Narla CHC. The range officer succumbed to his injuries.

The incident left the forest officers' community in a state of shock. PCCF (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden Susanta Nanda will reach Narla on Monday.

“Deeply shocked at the martyrdom of Prashant Ku. Palo, Range Officer, Narla Range, Kalahandi North Division in the line of duty. Trampled by an elephant while trying to ward off the herd from the village,” he said in a post on micro-blogging site X, formerly Twitter.

The incident occurred under the Kalahandi North Forest Division. The team was trying to drive away the elephant herd to the nearby Kanekpur-Balsingha forest. There is a healthy population of about 80 to 90 elephants in Narla and the jumbos are grouped in four to five herds.

This particular herd was a 17-member group. The herd was moving near the villages when Palo led a team to drive away the jumbo group. DFO of Kalahandi North Forest Division Anurag Mishra termed the incident as unfortunate.

