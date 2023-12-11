What about UP, asks BJD to Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Sunday refuted allegations that Odisha is on top of the list of crimes against women.

Referring to a statement of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in this regard, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty told mediapersons here he (Pradhan) should have gone through the report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) before targeting the state government.

Mohanty said the highest number of crimes against women takes place in Uttar Pradesh followed by Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

“It would have been better had the minister taken a look at the crime figures of BJP-ruled states before making a statement on Odisha,” he added. The BJD leader said the minister may have given such a statement to keep the morale of BJP workers high after the party’s defeat in the panchayat, urban local body polls and by-elections.

