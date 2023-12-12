Agri-journalism conclave organised at OUAT

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a unique initiative, the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) hosted the first-ever conclave on agri-journalism, aimed at revolutionising the agricultural sector in the state.

The conclave held at OUAT brought together key stakeholders to deliberate on the pivotal role of print, broadcast, digital and social media in advocating for farmers and addressing their concerns. Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain emphasised on the significance of specialised agricultural journalism in providing crucial support to farmers and benefitting society at large.

He expressed optimism about the positive impact of specialised agri-journalism, stating that it could go a long way in giving the farmers the much-needed support and also benefit society in general. Samaja editor Pramod Kumar Mohapatra and former state information commissioner Jagadananda joined the event as the guests of honour. Editor in chief of Krishi Jagaran MC Dominic and OUAT V-C Prof PK Roul shared their insights in the inaugural session. The OUAT V-C affirmed the university’s commitment to promoting agri-journalism, emphasising its potential to shape better policies and serve as a beacon of hope for scientists and the farming community.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: In a unique initiative, the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) hosted the first-ever conclave on agri-journalism, aimed at revolutionising the agricultural sector in the state. The conclave held at OUAT brought together key stakeholders to deliberate on the pivotal role of print, broadcast, digital and social media in advocating for farmers and addressing their concerns. Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain emphasised on the significance of specialised agricultural journalism in providing crucial support to farmers and benefitting society at large. He expressed optimism about the positive impact of specialised agri-journalism, stating that it could go a long way in giving the farmers the much-needed support and also benefit society in general. Samaja editor Pramod Kumar Mohapatra and former state information commissioner Jagadananda joined the event as the guests of honour. Editor in chief of Krishi Jagaran MC Dominic and OUAT V-C Prof PK Roul shared their insights in the inaugural session. The OUAT V-C affirmed the university’s commitment to promoting agri-journalism, emphasising its potential to shape better policies and serve as a beacon of hope for scientists and the farming community. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp