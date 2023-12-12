Home States Odisha

BJP stages protest across state over huge cash haul

Published: 12th December 2023 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Protest, strike

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

ROURKELAS/BARIPADA/JEYPORE: Following the massive cash seizure from distillery units in Odisha by the Income Tax (IT) department, BJP workers on Monday staged protests in Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Koraput districts alleging nexus of the ruling BJD with the liquor mafia.

In Sundargarh, members of BJP’s Panposh organisational district burnt effigies of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Bisra Square. BJP spokesperson Dhiren Senapati said the black money seized from distillery units in Odisha is linked to Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has exposed the real face of Congress. Besides, the BJD government in the state has not allowed the re-tendering of distillery units during its 23 years of rule in Odisha to serve the interest of the liquor mafia, he alleged.

Similarly, BJP’s Mayurbhanj unit staged a protest in front of the collector’s office accusing the BJD government of its involvement with the illegal business of Sahu and his family members. They also burnt Naveen’s effigy and demanded that the chief minister should resign on moral grounds.

On the day, BJP workers led by party MLA from Udala Bhaskar Madhei staged a protest in front of the Kaptipada sub-collector’s office over the issue. In Koraput, BJP workers sat on dharna in front of the sub-collector’s office demanding action against the liquor mafia. Shouting slogans against the BJD government, BJP workers also took a protest rally.

Odisha Income Tax BJP

