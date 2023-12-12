CM Naveen Patnaik unveils India’s largest sports science centre

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to transform the sports landscape of Odisha and empower athletes, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated India’s largest sports science centre at Kalinga Stadium here.

The centre has been established in partnership with Abhinav Bindra, the first individual gold medallist of the country. The inclusive facility is poised to become a hub for injury management, rehabilitation, recovery and performance enhancement. It will cater comprehensively to the needs of sporting talent of the region while being accessible to elite athletes of India.

Inaugurating the facility, the chief minister said establishment of the centre marks a pivotal milestone in the state’s commitment to nurturing sporting talent. By integrating state-of-the-art equipment and expertise, the centre will serve as a catalyst for the growth of athletes enabling them to achieve their full potential.

The centre is designed to cater to athletes across various disciplines as it features specialised labs to ensure they receive care and support tailored to their unique needs, cultivating their potential and propelling them towards excellence.

A release issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO) said advancements in sports science and technology have revolutionised athletic performance, enabling smarter training methods. The state-of-the-art facility, the largest in the country, stands as a testament to Odisha’s commitment to nurturing sporting excellence, it said adding, equipped with cutting-edge technology, the centre incorporates the best global practices.

The centre will have team of experts, including bio-mechanists, sports scientists, physiotherapists, exercise physiologists, strength and conditioning specialists, psychologists, nutritionists, sports masseurs, and nurses for the well-being and development of athletes.

Para-athletes will find a dedicated focus at the centre, with custom-designed equipment addressing their unique needs. The facility also integrates revolutionary technologies such as anti-gravity weight-bearing, sensory deprivation, and cryogenic therapy, expediting recovery and ensuring a swift return to the field. Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha, VK Pandian, Minister of State for Sports and Youth Services Tusharkanti Behera, development commisisoner Anu Garg and Sports secretary Vineel Krishna were present.

