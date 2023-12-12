Home States Odisha

Cocaine seizure: Customs department deploys scuba divers

Unofficial sources suggest that despite the recovery of 22 brick-sized cocaine packets, one is still unaccounted for. 

Published: 12th December 2023 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Cocaine

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The Customs Department has reportedly engaged two scuba divers to search for additional cocaine packets suspected to have been thrown into the sea by crew members to thwart the investigation.

Unofficial sources suggest that despite the recovery of 22 brick-sized cocaine packets, one is still unaccounted for. 

The discovery unfolded when a crane operator noticed suspicious packets affixed to a magnet box on the Panama-registered MV Debi ship at the Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT) some days back. Customs officials, aided by a dog squad, seized the packets, which turned out to contain cocaine. In response to suspicions of more packets being discarded into the sea, Customs officials deployed two scuba divers for an underwater search. 

Unfortunately, the efforts did not yield any result, leaving the possibility that crew members disposed of evidence before the raid. Ten individuals, including three Vietnamese crew members, six crane operators from Paradip port, and a managerial-level employee of a stevedoring agency, are under the scrutiny of probe agencies. No arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Customs Department scuba divers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp