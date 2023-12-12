College girl sets herself on fire, dies in Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A 16-year-old college girl died after setting herself on fire at Bhetanai village in Aska block of Ganjam district on Monday.

The deceased was a Plus II first-year student of the Balipadar area. Sources said the girl took the extreme step when her family members were not present at home. She set herself ablaze by pouring petrol on her body.

Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena said the girl’s neighbours found her charred body and informed the local police which reached the spot for investigation. While the girl’s father works in Surat, her mother had gone to their agriculture field when the minor took the extreme step. The deceased’s body was sent to the hospital for postmortem. Further investigation is underway, Meena added.



