Home States Odisha

Man held for killing brother in Ganjam

Under the influence of liquor, the siblings had a fight over family property. Tulu lost his cool and held Nilu’s head under water. As Nilu suffocated to death, the accused fled the spot.

Published: 12th December 2023 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Badagada police arrested a man for killing his younger brother at Pratappur village under Dharakote block in Ganjam district on Monday.

The accused is 47-year-old Tulu Bisoi. IIC Sandhyarani Singh said Tulu reportedly killed his younger brother Nilu Bisoi (35) on Sunday. Tulu and Nilu consumed liquor near Chuna nullah. 

Under the influence of liquor, the siblings fought over family property. Tulu lost his cool and held Nilu’s head underwater. As Nilu suffocated to death, the accused fled the spot.

Nilu’s wife Mamina lodged a complaint basing on which police registered a case and arrested the accused. During interrogation, Tulu confessed to his crime. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody, the IIC added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganjam Badagada police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp