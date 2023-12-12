Man held for killing brother in Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Badagada police arrested a man for killing his younger brother at Pratappur village under Dharakote block in Ganjam district on Monday.

The accused is 47-year-old Tulu Bisoi. IIC Sandhyarani Singh said Tulu reportedly killed his younger brother Nilu Bisoi (35) on Sunday. Tulu and Nilu consumed liquor near Chuna nullah.

Under the influence of liquor, the siblings fought over family property. Tulu lost his cool and held Nilu’s head underwater. As Nilu suffocated to death, the accused fled the spot.

Nilu’s wife Mamina lodged a complaint basing on which police registered a case and arrested the accused. During interrogation, Tulu confessed to his crime. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody, the IIC added.

