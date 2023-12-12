Odisha man kills elderly aunt over property, arrested

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Police on Monday arrested a youth for allegedly killing his 78-year-old aunt at Mamudiha village in Ganjam’s Aska. The accused is 22-year-old Muna Nayak. Muna reportedly killed his aunt Kuntala Nayak in an inebriated condition on Sunday night.

Police said Kuntala was alone at home when a drunk Muna entered her house forcibly and started to argue with her regarding their family property. When the elderly woman refused to agree to the accused’s demand, the latter assaulted her with a stone and a wood plank. Muna fled leaving Kuntala critically injured.

On Monday morning, Kuntala’s son Saiba Nayak (65) reached home and found his mother lying dead in a pool of blood. On enquiry, he was informed by his neighbours that Muna was present in the house and had a heated exchange of words with Kuntala the previous night.

Subsequently, Saiba lodged a complaint with Aska police basing on which Muna was arrested. Police sent Kuntala’s body to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur for autopsy. The accused was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

