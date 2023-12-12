Odisha marching ahead with new confidence: CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said Odisha is marching ahead with renewed confidence by adopting new ideas, innovation and entrepreneurship. Inaugurating the Ernst and Young new technology hub here, the chief minister said Odisha is embracing the digital era and fostering an environment ripe for ground-breaking advancements. Stating Odisha’s growth trajectory is fuelled by a robust ecosystem which encourages entrepreneurship, technological innovation and new age businesses, he said EY’s expertise in these areas will undoubtedly add immense value to the state’s endeavours.

“Opening of the EY technology centre marks yet another watershed moment, signifying the fast-changing IT, strategy and consulting ecosystem in the state,” he added. Minister of State for Electronics and IT Tusharkanti Behera said Bhubaneswar has become the hotspot for IT, ESDM and consulting companies. He said seeding of the technology centre of EY has ushered in more opportunities for the state’s youth driving the economy upwards.

“The expansion of our network of technology centres is integral to supporting the growing needs of our clients as they accelerate their business transformation journey. We are excited about the opportunities to collaborate, innovate, and contribute to the state’s growth story. Our teams will utilise their capabilities throughout,” said Gaurav Taneja, partner and national director, government and public sector of EY.

Harish Agarwal, managing partner, EY East said Bhubaneswar offers the perfect synergy as a key talent hub in the country and this centre will provide opportunities to work for clients not just in India but across the world.

With 15,000 square feet state-of-the-art infrastructure at O-Hub, the expanded presence of EY in Bhubaneswar will create opportunities for existing employees as well as enable the company to harness the potential talent from the technical educational ecosystem in Odisha. Its new hub in Bhubaneswar is its 15th city of presence in India.

