Orissa HC reserves judgement on order quashing ASO merit list of OPSC

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday reserved its judgement on two writ appeals challenging a May 19 order in which a single judge had quashed the merit list notified by Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for recruitment of 796 assistant section officers (ASOs) and later on July 31 conformed it while rejecting a review petition.

The two separate writ appeals were filed by Kabita Jena and Satyabrata Nayak, who were among those shortlisted in OPSC’s merit list, notified on November 7, 2022. The division bench of Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman concluded the hearing after counsels appearing on behalf of the appellants, state government, OPSC and other parties, got involved in the matter.

The written examination was conducted by OPSC on August 27, 2022 for recruitment of 796 ASOs in Group B of Odisha Secretariat Service. While 1,48, 888 candidates appeared the examination, OPSC had notified a merit list of 1,104 candidates for document verification and skill test which was approximately 1.5 times of the vacancies advertised.

Justice AK Mohapatra had passed the May 19 judgement after a petition filed by Rajat Kumar Mishra and four others, who were not among the shortlisted candidates challenged introduction of cut-off marks for different subjects for preparing merit list after the written examination.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday reserved its judgement on two writ appeals challenging a May 19 order in which a single judge had quashed the merit list notified by Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for recruitment of 796 assistant section officers (ASOs) and later on July 31 conformed it while rejecting a review petition. The two separate writ appeals were filed by Kabita Jena and Satyabrata Nayak, who were among those shortlisted in OPSC’s merit list, notified on November 7, 2022. The division bench of Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman concluded the hearing after counsels appearing on behalf of the appellants, state government, OPSC and other parties, got involved in the matter. The written examination was conducted by OPSC on August 27, 2022 for recruitment of 796 ASOs in Group B of Odisha Secretariat Service. While 1,48, 888 candidates appeared the examination, OPSC had notified a merit list of 1,104 candidates for document verification and skill test which was approximately 1.5 times of the vacancies advertised.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Justice AK Mohapatra had passed the May 19 judgement after a petition filed by Rajat Kumar Mishra and four others, who were not among the shortlisted candidates challenged introduction of cut-off marks for different subjects for preparing merit list after the written examination. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp