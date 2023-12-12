Home States Odisha

Public hearing for AMNS plant at Mahakalapada in Odisha

Affected people at the public meeting in Mahakalapada block | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Residents of the seaside villages in Mahakalapada block voiced their demands for the establishment of a 24 MTPA integrated plant by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) at a public hearing organised by the state government at Lunimathia playground under Ramanagar gram panchayat on Monday. 

While Anadi Mandal of Ramnagar emphasised on the community’s demand for jobs to land losers, farmer Sanjib Rout from Banabiharipur village, urged compensation of Rs 50 lakh per acre land lost and job opportunities in the steel plant. 

Speaking on the occasion, sarpanch of Ramnagar Gram Panchayat Milan Debanath clarified the community’s stance, stating, “We are not against the establishment of a steel plant in the district, but we need proper compensation.”  Farmers’ leaders and CPI secretary Ramani Ranjan Routray, alleged the state government cancelled all the land Pattas in the names of villagers in Ramanagar, Kharinashi and Batighar Gram Panchayats to expedite the handover of land to AM/NS for setting up a steel plant in the coastal pockets of the district. He also accused authorities of restricting locals’ participation in the public hearing. 
Villages covered by mangrove forests, under the Forest Right Act, demand recognition of rights and consent before any land transfer, he asserted.  

Citing health problems due to pollution from nearby industrial units, a local resident Ashok Gayan stated, “The proposed steel plant in our villages will worsen the already miserable lives of locals.” Senior official of Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation Sandeep Kumar Gadanayak and additional district magistrate (ADM) Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav, were present at the meeting. Tightened security measures were implemented to ensure order during the public hearing, SP Sandeep Sampat Madkar said.

