Rs 10.59 lakh stolen from SBI ATM in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another incident pointing towards unsafe nights in the capital city, unidentified miscreants reportedly broke into an SBI ATM kiosk in Old Town area within Lingaraj police limits and decamped with at least Rs 10.59 lakh cash late on Sunday night.

Sources said they reportedly used a gas cutter to break open the ATM. SBI officials claimed the CCTV cameras were operational but the miscreants possibly used a black spray on the devices owing to which the entire crime scene could not be recorded. Police said they have received no help or clue from the CCTVs inside the ATM kiosk.

As per information, the last transaction in the ATM took place at around 10.57 pm on Sunday. “The accused may have targeted the ATM late in the night. A case has been registered under sections 380 and 457 of the IPC. Probe is on to identify and nab the culprits involved in the crime,” said an officer of Lingaraj police station.

Sources said the accused are most likely not the residents of the city. In April last year, the city police had arrested two persons including a Bangladeshi national from Bengaluru for their alleged involvement in dislodging an ATM of SBI from Indira Colony in Lingipur area on outskirts of Bhubaneswar and decamping with Rs 20 lakh cash.

Police investigation had revealed the accused managed to transfer the entire stolen amount to neighbouring Bangladesh through their associates or middlemen.

