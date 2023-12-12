Home States Odisha

Siblings who worked in AP die after returning to Odisha

Shockingly, their employer and the labour contractor not only deprived them of their rightful salaries but also denied them basic sustenance, the family members alleged.

Published: 12th December 2023 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Two siblings from Rayagada district who migrated to Andhra Pradesh in search of work lost their lives tragically while returning home on Monday. Identified as Maheshwar Majhi (20) and Rangadhar Majhi (17) of Makapadar village in Kashipur block, the duo was working in a shrimp processing unit at Palmanpeta, Visakhapatnam. 

Sources reveal that the brothers, fell ill after facing harsh realities as labourers and allegedly lacked access to food and medication. Shockingly, their employer and the labour contractor not only deprived them of their rightful salaries but also denied them basic sustenance, the family members alleged.

Both Maheshwar and Rangadhar, unable to bear further misery, fled the factory with borrowed money, and boarded a train for Rayagada but were found unconscious at the Rayagada station by RPF personnel on the day. Rushed to Rayagada Hospital, both brothers succumbed within hours of each other. 

Rayagada police have initiated an inquiry, sending the bodies for post-mortem and subsequently handing them over to the grieving family. Meanwhile, a senior official of the district administration assured proper investigation into the matter. 

A team will visit the shrimp processing unit to find about the veracity of the allegations, he added.
The locals have urged the district administration to apprehend the labour contractor and take measures to compensate the grieving family. Surprisingly, labour officials in the district chose not to respond to the matter.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
siblings shrimp processing unit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp