Siblings who worked in AP die after returning to Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Two siblings from Rayagada district who migrated to Andhra Pradesh in search of work lost their lives tragically while returning home on Monday. Identified as Maheshwar Majhi (20) and Rangadhar Majhi (17) of Makapadar village in Kashipur block, the duo was working in a shrimp processing unit at Palmanpeta, Visakhapatnam.

Sources reveal that the brothers, fell ill after facing harsh realities as labourers and allegedly lacked access to food and medication. Shockingly, their employer and the labour contractor not only deprived them of their rightful salaries but also denied them basic sustenance, the family members alleged.

Both Maheshwar and Rangadhar, unable to bear further misery, fled the factory with borrowed money, and boarded a train for Rayagada but were found unconscious at the Rayagada station by RPF personnel on the day. Rushed to Rayagada Hospital, both brothers succumbed within hours of each other.

Rayagada police have initiated an inquiry, sending the bodies for post-mortem and subsequently handing them over to the grieving family. Meanwhile, a senior official of the district administration assured proper investigation into the matter.

A team will visit the shrimp processing unit to find about the veracity of the allegations, he added.

The locals have urged the district administration to apprehend the labour contractor and take measures to compensate the grieving family. Surprisingly, labour officials in the district chose not to respond to the matter.

