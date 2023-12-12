Tribal women in Sundargarh seek justice against loan forgery

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Tribal women from Bonai sub-division approached the Rourkela police seeking action against those conning them into a livelihood training scheme which turned out to be an alleged case of loan forgery.

Led by social activist Bideshini Patal, women from villages under Lahunipada and Tikayatpali police stations submitted a memorandum to Rourkela SP Mitrabhanu Mahapatra on Monday.

Anima Oram, 40, from Kasada village recounted the ordeal, stating that two agents of Bharat Finance, a micro-finance company and subsidiary of a private bank, had promised livelihood training for sustainable income generation.

However, no training took place after they shared documents, including Aadhaar cards and fingerprints, which the two used to get loans in the name of the women. They reportedly withdrew the entire loan amount from the bank accounts of the women.

It was only after EMI deductions began from their IndusInd Bank accounts and victims found their funds channeled to loan accounts of the bank did they come to know about the forgery. Demanding closure of loan accounts, refund of deducted money and action against the culprits, the victims sought the SP’s intervention.

Mahapatra said Bonai sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) was instructed to investigate the matter.

Bonai SDPO Swaraj Debata said a case was earlier registered with Tikayatpali police station in which Bharat Finance sales representatives Avdesh Kumar Singh and Tullu, assisted by Safira Lakra, allegedly opened illegal loan accounts in the names of victim women.

He said IndusInd Bank was contacted to write off loan amounts and refund EMI amounts. An investigation is on, and one accused was arrested in September while two others remain at large, the SDPO informed.

