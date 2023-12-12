Two arrested for attempting to kill sisters in Kerala

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Nemalo police on Monday arrested two persons for their alleged attempt to kill two sisters after the latter rejected their love proposal recently.

The accused are Mir Tahsif Alli (30) and Mir Jahoor (37) of Tendakuda Katakia Mahala in Kendrapara’s Kudanagari and the victims including a minor belong to Krishnanadapur in Tirtol.

Quoting the FIR lodged by the victim’s uncle, police said on December 2, the victims were en route to the former’s house at Nahalpur when they were intercepted by the accused at a lonely place in Kakudiapada. The miscreants reportedly proposed to the siblings but the latter rejected it. The accused then tried to kill them by hitting their scooty.

