Two killed in bee attack in Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: In a shocking incident, two farmers were killed in a bee attack at Kadua village under Kamakhyanagar police station here on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred when the villagers were returning home from their fields and came under attack from a swarm of bees. Though others were hurt in the incident, Mayadhar Dehury (60) and Jumara Sethy (55) suffered serious injuries.

After sustaining grievous injuries Mayadhar was shifted to Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital and Jumara was referred to Cuttack for treatment. However, he declined to go to the hospital and stayed home. Both succumbed to their injuries later.

“Some people came under bee attack and got admitted to Kamakyanagar hospital,” said IIC RK Mahalik. A case of unnatural death was registered in this connection.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

DHENKANAL: In a shocking incident, two farmers were killed in a bee attack at Kadua village under Kamakhyanagar police station here on Sunday evening. The incident occurred when the villagers were returning home from their fields and came under attack from a swarm of bees. Though others were hurt in the incident, Mayadhar Dehury (60) and Jumara Sethy (55) suffered serious injuries. After sustaining grievous injuries Mayadhar was shifted to Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital and Jumara was referred to Cuttack for treatment. However, he declined to go to the hospital and stayed home. Both succumbed to their injuries later.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Some people came under bee attack and got admitted to Kamakyanagar hospital,” said IIC RK Mahalik. A case of unnatural death was registered in this connection. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp