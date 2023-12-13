Home States Odisha

Bees halt sports event at college in Jajpur district

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A day after two farmers died of bee attack in Dhenkanal, a swarm of bees disrupted the series of sports activities organised for students under the Integrated Youth Development Programme (IYDP) at Baba Bhairabananda Autonomous College in Chandikhole in Jajpur district on Tuesday.

As preparations were underway for the athletic events, a swarm of bees descended from nearby wasps, causing chaos at the venue. The incident forced participants, organisers, and attendees, including teaching and non-teaching staff, to scatter in a bid to escape the unexpected bee attack.

Unfortunately, five individuals, including a female teacher, sustained injuries during the chaos, with two in critical condition. They were immediately admitted to Badachana Community Health Centre for medical attention.

The chief guest had arrived, and the programme was on the verge of inauguration when the bee swarm disrupted the proceedings, ultimately leading to the suspension of the event.

