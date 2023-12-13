Butterfly garden, new year gift to Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Come New Year and Sambalpur City will get the first of its kind butterfly garden. The proposed garden is being developed by the Sambalpur Forest Division at Budharaja Reserve Forest, located in the heart of the city. Divisional forest officer (DFO), Sambalpur, V. Neelannavar said, “The blueprint for the butterfly garden is ready with us and the earthwork has been completed. The construction work will be completed within the next month. Alongside plantation will also continue. We are hopeful that the garden will be ready by New Year.”

The DFO further said, that while there is plenty of running water available at the identified site in the reserve forest, they will be planting different species of nectar-rich flowering plants of different species, which along with the existing host plants will create a suitable habitat for the butterflies and attract them with food, shelter, and breeding opportunities.

Reportedly, around Rs 25 lakh will be spent on the development of the garden. While a large area of the reserve forest will be covered with plants, the structure for the butterfly habitat is being developed over around one acre of land. The DFO along with his team visited the site to review the progress.

The Budharaja reserve forest is spread across 63 hectares in the city. The hilltop of the forest has a temple of Lord Shiva, it is a major tourist attraction which also provides a bird’s eye view of the city from the top.

The hilltop witnesses a footfall of hundreds of tourists and devotees from across the state every day. Lately, several tourist amenities have also been developed at the hilltop and the proposed butterfly garden will be an added attraction for the tourists visiting the place. .“Butterfly gardens not only provide a haven for these beautiful insects but also contribute to the overall health of the local ecosystem” said an official of the Sambalpur forest department.

