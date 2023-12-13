Calf’s carcass found, tiger fear grows in Gudari forest in Odisha's Rayagada

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Panic gripped villages near the Gudari forest in Rayagada district following the recovery of a calf carcass killed suspectedly by a tiger. As soon as the forest department was informed about the partially consumed calf’s body in Tembaguda village on Tuesday morning, the Gudari forest ranger Dilip Patnaik and his team reached the spot. A veterinary doctor conducted a postmortem on the calf, while pug marks of the tiger were found at the scene.

Patnaik emphasised the challenges of tracking the tiger’s movements in the dense forest, urging locals to avoid venturing alone and to secure domestic animals in safer locations. The tiger, initially spotted in Gajapati district, has now entered the Rayagada and Kandhamal district forests, causing heightened concerns among nearby communities. Believed to have entered from Maharashtra via Gajapati district in October, the tiger has been linked to multiple incidents of livestock killings.

The tiger’s unpredictable route has posed challenges for forest officials, with recent pug marks found in the adjacent forest limits of Baliguda range in Kandhamal district. The Gudari ranger assured that forest sleuths are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of the residents.

