Four cops axed over jailbreak incident at Kalinga Nagar police station in Jajpur

JAJPUR: Four police personnel were placed under suspension for their alleged involvement in the escape of an accused from the Kalinga Nagar police station in Jajpur district on Tuesday. The suspended ASIs were identified as Achutananda Das and Lakshmidhar Raj while the constables are Ram Murmu and Prashant Kumar Senapaty.

Jajpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Agarwal on Tuesday directed their suspension in connection with the incident. As per information, an accused Chakra Behera of the local Salijanga village, who had been taken into custody in connection with a robbery case, escaped from the police station on December 5 after breaking the exhaust fan in the toilet.

The police had arrested Chakra from Sobra village under Jajpur Road police limits on December 5 and took him to the police station. The accused went to the toilet, broke the exhaust fan of the toilet, and escaped on the same night from captivity allegedly due to the dereliction of duty by the four police personnel.

