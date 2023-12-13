Home States Odisha

Four fake Maoists held for trying to extort money in Odisha

During interrogation, the couple revealed the names of Ramesh and Kalyani. Subsequently, the duo was arrested. At least four mobile phones were seized from the accused.

Published: 13th December 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Doraguda police in Rayagada district has arrested four persons including two women for allegedly trying to extort money by posing as Maoists. The accused, Yasobant Naik and his wife Barsa Naik of Kalampur in Kalahandi, Ramesh Naik of Maligaon in Kashipur and Kalyani Pagynabhaya of Jharsuguda, were produced in court on Tuesday.

Rayagada SP Vivekananda Sharma said the four accused had sent a letter to one Paramananda Nayak of Dimundi village in Kashipur demanding Rs 60 lakh in the name of Maoists. The accused also called Paramananda from different phone numbers and threatened him of dire consequences if he informed the matter to police.

However, Paramananda lodged a complaint with police on December 6 based on which a case was registered. During the investigation, police found the letter to be fake. Police then traced the phone numbers and arrested Yasobant and Barsa from Kalampur.

During interrogation, the couple revealed the names of Ramesh and Kalyani. Subsequently, the duo was arrested. At least four mobile phones were seized from the accused.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
extort money Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp