Four fake Maoists held for trying to extort money in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Doraguda police in Rayagada district has arrested four persons including two women for allegedly trying to extort money by posing as Maoists. The accused, Yasobant Naik and his wife Barsa Naik of Kalampur in Kalahandi, Ramesh Naik of Maligaon in Kashipur and Kalyani Pagynabhaya of Jharsuguda, were produced in court on Tuesday.

Rayagada SP Vivekananda Sharma said the four accused had sent a letter to one Paramananda Nayak of Dimundi village in Kashipur demanding Rs 60 lakh in the name of Maoists. The accused also called Paramananda from different phone numbers and threatened him of dire consequences if he informed the matter to police.

However, Paramananda lodged a complaint with police on December 6 based on which a case was registered. During the investigation, police found the letter to be fake. Police then traced the phone numbers and arrested Yasobant and Barsa from Kalampur.

During interrogation, the couple revealed the names of Ramesh and Kalyani. Subsequently, the duo was arrested. At least four mobile phones were seized from the accused.

