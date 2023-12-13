Man found dead with throat slit in Odisha's Berhampur

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: An elderly man was found dead with his throat slit in the Gandhi Nagar area of Berhampur on Monday evening. The deceased was identified as a 67-year-old man Ranka Sethi of Ambika Nagar. Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said Sethi was found lying in a pool of blood at the roadside in Gandhi Nagar, around one-and-a-half km from his house within Town police limits.

On being informed, police along with a scientific team and sniffer dog squad rushed to the spot for investigation. Prima facie, it appears the elderly man was attacked with a sharp weapon as there is a deep injury on his neck.

Though the deceased’s family members said he had no enmity with anyone, police are investigating the case from different angles. “The body has been sent for postmortem. We have formed a special team to nab the culprits. Footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area is being scanned. We have got some clues and hope to solve the case soon,” the SP added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BERHAMPUR: An elderly man was found dead with his throat slit in the Gandhi Nagar area of Berhampur on Monday evening. The deceased was identified as a 67-year-old man Ranka Sethi of Ambika Nagar. Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said Sethi was found lying in a pool of blood at the roadside in Gandhi Nagar, around one-and-a-half km from his house within Town police limits. On being informed, police along with a scientific team and sniffer dog squad rushed to the spot for investigation. Prima facie, it appears the elderly man was attacked with a sharp weapon as there is a deep injury on his neck. Though the deceased’s family members said he had no enmity with anyone, police are investigating the case from different angles. “The body has been sent for postmortem. We have formed a special team to nab the culprits. Footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area is being scanned. We have got some clues and hope to solve the case soon,” the SP added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp