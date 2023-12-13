Home States Odisha

Man found dead with throat slit in Odisha's Berhampur

Though the deceased’s family members said he had no enmity with anyone, police are investigating the case from different angles.

Published: 13th December 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbed

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: An elderly man was found dead with his throat slit in the Gandhi Nagar area of Berhampur on Monday evening. The deceased was identified as a 67-year-old man Ranka Sethi of Ambika Nagar. Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said Sethi was found lying in a pool of blood at the roadside in Gandhi Nagar, around one-and-a-half km from his house within Town police limits.

On being informed, police along with a scientific team and sniffer dog squad rushed to the spot for investigation. Prima facie, it appears the elderly man was attacked with a sharp weapon as there is a deep injury on his neck.

Though the deceased’s family members said he had no enmity with anyone, police are investigating the case from different angles. “The body has been sent for postmortem. We have formed a special team to nab the culprits. Footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area is being scanned. We have got some clues and hope to solve the case soon,” the SP added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Throat slit murder Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp