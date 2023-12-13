Odisha: Bankers urged to extend credit support to state-sponsored schemes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday urged the banking heads of the state to extend unwavering credit support to the beneficiaries of different schemes. Addressing the 173 meeting of the state-level bankers committee (SLBC) here, development commissioner Anu Garg said that the state government has launched a series of schemes for the welfare of the people out of which the Mission Shakti Scooter Scheme is one.

Since the government plans to provide interest subsidy on bank loans up to Rs 1 lakh to approximately two lakh members affiliated with self-help groups and federation leaders, Garg requested the bankers to extend all possible help by quick disposal of their loan applications.

She said that ‘Mo Ghara’ is another important scheme of the government to provide credit-linked financial support to people facing financial constraints for the construction or repair of their houses. Principal Secretary Finance Vishal Dev requested the bankers to open more brick-and-mortar branches and ATMs in rural areas to provide seamless banking services to the people.

