Odisha brings anaemia down by 17 per cent in one year

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: From being one of the highest anaemia incidence state in the country, Odisha seems to have taken a huge leap in tackling the nutritional deficiency burden bringing down the overall rate by 17.5 per cent in the last year.

A recent study conducted by the state government has found the anaemia level among various age groups of people at around 46.7 per cent. It was 64.2 per cent as per the last national family health survey (NFHS-5) conducted in 2019-21.

Anaemia level has come down to 38.3 per cent from 64.2 per cent among children of 6-59 months, 41.6 per cent from 65.5 per cent among adolescent girls of 10-19 years, 52.6 per cent from 64.3 per cent among women of reproductive age, 56.5 per cent from 61.8 per cent among pregnant women and 63.8 per cent from 67.1 per cent among lactating mothers.

Incidence rate was found to be around 42.6 per cent among adolescent boys of 10-19 years and 54.9 per cent among adolescent out-of-school girls of 10-19 years during the state-wide survey to monitor the outcome of ‘Anaemia Mukta Laqshya Abhiyan’ (Amlan) launched after the national survey.

The Amlan scheme was rolled out in November last year to monitor the nutrition intake and other health supplements along with testing and treatment of anaemic persons besides mapping their improvement. The Health and Family Welfare department had screened 1.31 crore people under the six categories having high anaemia rates.

Director (Family Welfare) Dr Bijay Panigrahy said a population-based intervention that included micronutrient supplementation, parasitic disease control, testing, treating and talking (T3), addressing non-nutritional causes of anaemia, awareness, family planning and safe motherhood was introduced.

“The five-year scheme was launched with a target of reducing the anaemia level by at least 10 per cent a year. It is highly encouraging that the level has come down by 17.5 per cent in the first year itself. The intervention will continue till the state is free from anaemia,” he said.

As per the strategy, the targeted beneficiaries were provided treatment for two to three months and made aware of dietary diversity after the screening of haemoglobin levels. They were put under a prophylaxis approach if their condition improved and referred to the hospital for better treatment if no improvement was noticed.

“Over 45 per cent of the beneficiaries benefitted after preliminary treatment while only 0.4 per cent were referred to hospitals to ascertain whether they were suffering from sickle cell disease, thalassemia or any other disorder and further treatment provided,” added Dr Panigrahy.

Big achievement

Overall anaemia level down to 46.7 pc from 64.2 pc

Children (6-59 mths) : 38.3 pc from 64.2 pc

Adolescent girls : 41.6 pc from 65.5 pc

Pregnant women : 56.5 pc from 61.8 pc

Lactating mothers : 63.8 pc from 67.1 pc

